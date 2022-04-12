Botetourt County Public Schools announced Lord Botetourt High School Athletic Director Chuck Pound as the Employee of the Month for March.

“There is not space enough in an email to convey the magnitude of Coach Pound’s impact on the students, staff, and entire Botetourt community,” BCPS stated in a recent press release.

“Coach, thank you for showing us what true leadership, dedication, and service look like, and for lifting those around you through kindness, compassion, and hard work. You are a significant reason why Botetourt County Public Schools is a uniquely remarkable and wonderful place to work, learn… and play sports!”

The School Board will recognize Pound during this week’s School Board meeting in Fincastle.

“I was very surprised when (Superintendent) Dr. Russ, Brad Nuckles (of Horace Mann Insurance), and (BCPS Communications Specialist) Mike Moser stopped by Wednesday morning to make the presentation,” Pound said when recently asked about the recognition.

“There are many people within BCPS that deserve this recognition every month. There is a lot that goes into being an athletic director, and it would be next to impossible without a lot of help from the administration, coaches, custodial staff and the Parks and Recreation staff. I am humbled and overwhelmed by all of the people that have responded so thoughtfully to my receiving this award. I was taught to work hard and treat people in the right way, so that is what I try to do.”

The School Board will hold its monthly meeting at the BCPS Administrative Offices in Fincastle this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.