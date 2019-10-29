The Region 3D volleyball tournament will be held next week and Lord Botetourt, the two-time defending Class 3 state champion, will be the top seed.

The Cavaliers will have a first round bye in the tournament, then host a regional quarterfinal match on Tuesday. They would play the winner of an opening round match between Northside and Bassett. If Botetourt wins, the regional semifinals would be at LB on Thursday, November 7.

The Cavaliers were playing for the Blue Ridge District tournament championship as the paper went to press. Botetourt and William Byrd were scheduled to play for the BRD tourney title on Tuesday at Northside High School.

Botetourt beat host Northside in the tournament semifinal last Thursday in three sets, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-16. With the win the Cavaliers improved to 24-0 on the season, and the Cavaliers have not lost a set all year. It was LB’s 87th win in the past three years against just one loss. The Cavaliers’ only loss since the beginning of the 2017 season was in 2018 in the Virginia Showcase Tournament to Frank W. Cox High School. Botetourt lost a best-of-three match in which they were outscored just 72-70 by a strong Class 6 Cox team.

So far this year no one has been able to even challenge the Cavaliers. Last week against Northside senior Miette Veldman had 21 kills while Taylor Robertson and Asselise Wolf had seven each and Ryanna Clark had six. Those four girls combined for more kills than Northside had total points. Jordyn Kepler had 36 assists for the Cavaliers as she added to her school record for career assists.