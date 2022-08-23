A Lord Botetourt High School graduate recently completed her studies at Cornell University and made history along the way.

Dr. Nialah Wilson-Small is the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D in Aerospace Engineering from the Ivy League institution. In June, she successfully defended her dissertation entitled, “Embodied Physical Interactions for Robot-to-Robot and Robot-to-Human Coordination.”

Dr. Wilson-Small recently started a new position as Industry Assistant Professor at NYU. She will teach robotics courses in the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department in the Tandon School of Engineering.

During her time at Lord Botetourt, Dr. Wilson-Small was a track and field standout and became a state champion in the hurdles in 2011.