The Botetourt Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host the annual fundraising banquet on Thursday, Sept. 29, at “The Barn at Back Creek” at 528 Back Creek Lane in Buchanan.

There will be live and silent auctions, and high-energy games for all. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and a buffet meal will be served at 7 p.m. Call Richard Pauley (540-254-2564), Ed McCoy (540-339-0622), or Ned Honts (540-580-3115) for ticket information.