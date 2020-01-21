Joseph Lee Lucas, 83, of Daleville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

He retired from Piedmont/US Air and was also a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as Deacon Emeritus. Joe was a former member and Worshipful Master of Williamson Road Masonic Lodge No. 163, York Rite, Scottish Rite, Kazim Shrine Temple and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was the first junior member of the Williamson Road Life Saving Crew and a life member of the Roanoke EMS as an honorary member.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Emily Lucas; two brothers, Ray Lucas Jr. and Andy Lucas, and is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Lucas; two daughters, Kim Meador and husband Eddie, Lee Meador; three grandsons, Cameron, Price, and Cole; special friends, Charlotte and Don Yeatts; numerous nieces and nephews; special pets, Emma and Snowball.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Rob Marsh and the Rev. Job Marquez officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Glebe Benevolent Fund. Arrangements are by Oakey’s East Chapel, 977-3909.