Faye Adamson Hundley was born on September 30, 1931, in Roanoke and went to be with her Lord on January 15, 2020.

A longtime resident of Botetourt County, at 4’11, Faye was short in stature but big in personality. She graduated from Fincastle High School, where she was a cheerleader, member of the Spanish Club, Chorale, and Phi Beta Kappa. She first caught her husband’s “ear” as a cheerleader and he long joked that he could “hear her before he saw her and fell in love with her voice.” Raymond and Faye were married for 68 years before Raymond’s death in November 2017 and raised four children together on a large farm in Eagle Rock.

Faye loved her family, nature, and her community. Her love of family was apparent in her dedication to her sons’ Boy Scout troop #2, (one of the oldest in the country). She worked tirelessly to ensure they all earned their Eagle Scout honors (though all she got was bragging rights and a pin). She was just as passionate about her daughter’s time in 4-H and was a volunteer leader for Eagle Rock 4-H for nearly two decades.

Over the years, she went on many trips with her children, visiting National Parks out west, Canada, and the beach. The beach was always her favorite place and the childlike wonder in her eyes as she played in the waves, well into her 80s, never dimmed. Faye’s love of nature was seen in her numerous pets over the years, including dogs, cats, skunks, fawns, owls and more. She was a gracious hostess who became “Grandma Hunny” to everyone she met, inviting them to the farm for camping, playing in the swimming hole, and making s’mores. In sharing family stories, someone said with a grin, “Faye is Faye!”

In the community, Faye was a dedicated member of Galatia Presbyterian Church, acting out her faith in all aspects of her life. At Galatia, she was an Elder, directed the youth group, and taught Sunday School for many years. Faye also volunteered for the PTA and the Eagle Rock Garden Club; as well as serving as an election poll volunteer and Alleghany Hospital volunteer. Faye had a strong moral compass and the force of her beliefs were apparent if she felt something was unethical.

Faye is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Hundley Jr.; sister, Joe Anna Bolton; and parents, Cordelia C. and Cleveland W. Adamson. She lives on through her children, Robert, Ridge, Stephen, and Melissa Hundley; brother, Pete Adamson; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at Galatia Presbyterian Church. A Service of Celebration of her Life was held at the church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. Memorials may be given to Eagle Rock Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box 234, Eagle Rock, 24085. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.