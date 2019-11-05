The Lord Botetourt Marching Cavaliers competed this past weekend in the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative (VMBC) State Championship held at Liberty University. The Cavaliers competed in Class 3A with some of the best bands in the state. The students performed their best show of the season. The Cavaliers finished sixth in Class 3A with their highest VMBC score to date. During the Finals Awards, Senior McKayla Hoke was recognized as one of the five recipients of a scholarship sponsored by the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative. The Cavaliers will perform their 2019 show “War Dance” one more time on Friday, Nov. 8 at halftime of the home football game.

