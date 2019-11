Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1970 will have its 50-year reunion in May 2020. The reunion committee is reaching out to all those who graduated or to those who know of someone who graduated in 1970, to contact them as soon as possible. Call Cheryl East Ratliff 540-520-2662, Bill Teaford 540-598-3811 or Deborah Simmons Wiley 540-798-1762 for more information.

Inco-Check