By Matt de Simone

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce recently announced Anna Muncy as the new chamber president.

Muncy becomes the new President after serving as a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. She’s a Richmond native who graduated from Hollins University. After moving back to Richmond following school, Muncy moved back to the Roanoke area, where she worked at Hollins for seven years. From there, Muncy became Business Development Representative at Lawrence Companies.

When asked about what she looks forward to since becoming the new chamber president, Muncy mentioned her excitement about working with Executive Director Khari Ryder.

“(Working with Khari) is a real pleasure,” Muncy said. “He has a great vision for the expansion of the chamber. He’s passionate about advocating for all businesses. Also, it’s important to support local businesses, particularly if they are a chamber member. I think welcoming new businesses to the community is a part of the president’s job. I also think visibility at ribbon-cuttings and events the chamber produces is important.”

Muncy looks forward to what’s ahead for the chamber. She feels that Botetourt has so much to offer regarding business growth and opportunities for the community to come together to celebrate the many exciting things happening in the area.

“One of the things that I often hear about the Botetourt Chamber is that it has a familial sense to it,” Muncy said. “It’s not so large that you feel lost when you show up to an event. That’s one of our strengths in Botetourt. It’s small enough to feel like it’s a part of the community but large enough that it’s not forgotten about either.”

For more information about the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, please visit botetourtchamber.com.