Solomon’s Mission is holding a health fair on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair offers free blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, and eye exams. Informational booths from vendors services will be available to all. Presentations include, Melissa Lucas from the Botetourt Resource Center talking about their resources available to the community, Nancy Troester giving light exercise for the aging, and Sheila Lythgoe from the Blue Ridge Behavioral healthcare speaking on managing mental health in times of struggle.

A free lunch will be made available for attendees from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.