The P. Buckley Moss Society local chapter, Moss in the Country, had its annual charity raffle drawing of a framed remarqued Moss giclee (valued at $1,130) at the meeting on November 21. The winner was Teresa Kincer from Roanoke. The winning ticket was drawn by Melanie Morris from Ronald McDonald House, the charity recipient this year. A $1,200 check was presented to her. The chapter thanks to Moss Society for the print and Pat Moss for her remarques, Frame Connection in Salem for framing, and Bank of Botetourt and First Bank paying for tickets. Also thanks go out to all who purchased tickets and members selling those tickets. From left are Pat Jobe, Moss chapter president; Teresa Kincer, winner; and Melanie Morris from Ronald McDonald House.