The Daleville-Fincastle Lions are participating in the First Bank Tinsel Trail again this year. Lions Pat Tayloe, Teresa Fridley, and Carole Smith along with Sandi Craft met Tuesday, Nov. 29, to decorate the tree. Sprinkled with glasses, white canes, eye charts, and blue and gold Christmas balls, the tree is representative of the activities performed because “We Serve” is the Lions’ motto. From left are Lions Pat Tayloe, Carole Smith, and Teresa Fridley, and Sandi Craft from First Bank.