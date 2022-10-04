By Matt de Simone

The Munters Group broke ground on a new facility last May at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield in Daleville. Last Wednesday, Munters rand Botetourt County representatives cut the ribbon on the factory.

The $36 million addition to the Botetourt Center joins other newer businesses like Eldor and Dynax in creating $520 million worth of investments in the community and creating over 3,000 jobs.

During the ceremony, Munters CEO Klas Forsström, President of Data Center Technologies and Group Vice President Stefan Aspman, spoke alongside Virginia Del. Chris Head and Board of Supervisors Buchanan representative Amy White.

Forsström mentioned that “innovation is the core of Munters.” He added that the new factory in Daleville was built based on innovative measures of the past and innovation of the present. One of the focuses is creating solutions for controlling temperature and humidity in data centers—a facility that centralizes an organization’s shared information technology (IT) operations and equipment for the purposes of storing, processing, and distributing data and applications.

The “SyCool Split system” is one of Munters’ innovations mentioned by the CEO. Split systems are built for data system locations that may see problems from ambient pollution and varying degrees of humidity. Forsström noted that soon, “this factory will be filled with thousands and thousands” of products including the SyCool system being brought to the market.

“Munters purpose is very simple,” Forsström concluded. “For customer success and a healthy planet. Customer success—that’s the reason why Munters exists. To deliver a better future for the planet and for our customers.”

Aspman spoke about meeting the team involved in the Daleville operation showing “great cross-functional collaboration.” He mentioned the capabilities of the new facility and how they can positively impact the future of company.

“Now, [Munters] can build in an area, a place, and a facility that will give us the possibility to really skyrocket to the future,” Aspman said. “Make no mistake, we can have product innovation and great innovations like ‘SyCool.’ It’s great. It can win games for us, but to win championships, you do that by team spirit and what you have delivered.”

Del. Chris Head thanked Forsström and Aspman for choosing Botetourt to be the new home for the new Munters factory.

“The technologies that are being pushed to happen have to have the components to make that work and you all here at Munters are going to be an integral part of the components to make that happen,” Head added. “It is exciting to be a part of things in all of Virginia’s Blue Ridge and here in Botetourt County and we’re honored to have you here.”

White delivered Munters a welcome on behalf of Botetourt County. She mentioned that the beautiful morning was representative of what is happening throughout Botetourt. She mentioned a board meeting months ago where she and members of Botetourt County administration witnessed some of the construction and the excitement it generated.

She mentioned the expansion of industry in Botetourt over the last few decades.

“[Botetourt County is] expanding our industry and our manufacturing presence and footprint in such a beautiful way to protect the environment… and to protect the lifestyle that is so valuable and meaningful to Botetourt County,” White noted. “We’re so happy to welcome Munters to our family.

“Good jobs, high-paying jobs—they are are the fabric of the community. Without those opportunities, our communities will struggle. So, we are so thankful [Munters] chose Botetourt and look forward to being a lifelong partner with you.”

Director of Operations Charles Hodnett welcomed the speakers and other Munters staff to help him cut the ribbon in front of the new facility.

Munters in Daleville currently seeks new employees. For more information, visit https://www.munters.com/en/careers/.