By Matt de Simone

Botetourt County student-athletes traveled to William Fleming High School last Tuesday competing in the annual Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet.” Over 400 participants and a number of their peers took part in a morning of athletic events.

“Feet Meets” are a way for schools to engage students with and without intellectual disabilities during a training season and culminating “Feet Meet.” Students without disabilities can practice and compete with their team, as well as act as meet facilitators/“peer buddies” (middle/high school) and fans.

“We love the big Feet Meet,” James River teacher Sharon Keith said in a recent email. “Our athletes had a great time, starting with the school’s big send off. It is so amazing to be there with all the other schools and the atmosphere of success and happiness.”

James River student-athletes included Ella Bisese, Derrick Bryant, Hope Burton, Will DeSouta, Erika Gray, Chase Lester, Blake Orfield. Our Peer Mentors helping out are Anya Justice, Sarai Vasquez and Honesty Liming.

Lord Botetourt student-athletes included: Brooke Amos, Emma Campbell, Brayden Coleman, Benjamin Ferrell, Liz Hodges, Bailee Masters, Harriet Polinsky, Chase Richmond, Nathanael Rose, Emily Thompson, and Elise Walker.

Central Academy Middle School student-athletes included Brenden Banka and Avery Metz.

“Our athletes enjoy cheering on their friends as much as they do competing,” Keith continued. “The River team immediately found their friends from Lord Botetourt High School, exchanged hugs, and then got ready to compete with each other.”