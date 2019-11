Veterans and active service members were celebrated at the Fifth Annual Purple Penny Veterans Appreciation Lunch on Friday, Nov. 8. The event is a collaboration between Penny Neil of MKB Realtors and Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. Penny has a passion for honoring those who have served our country; her husband is a veteran and she is active in the local VFW. There was even a special guest, Matt Ward, the new Botetourt County sheriff.

Inco-Check