By Camden Staton

Contributing writer

The James River High School Marching Band came home with numerous first place trophies from its most recent competition at William Byrd High School on October 26. The band has been practicing since July. It seems that the students’ hard work has paid off after their outstanding competition season.

Kevin English, the James River band director and recipient of the 2019 Dale Hedrick Leadership Award, applauds the band for having such an amazing season. “The students have surprised me with their efforts. They always keep this high level of energy and positivity,” he said.

With hours of perfecting their music and practicing their drills; members of the band were able to bring home numerous first place awards and rank superior in the majority of their competing categories.

“Everyone works so hard and they put in insane amounts of effort,” drum major, Mac Seebo, gushed. The band practiced every day after school getting ready for their competitions and took numerous hours out of their summer to improve upon their show.

Although with this being the last year for many seniors, the band bids farewell to familiar faces as they continue on through life after graduation. Many seniors share wistful memories and reminisce upon their rookie years with the band. “Thank you for putting your trust in me as a freshman when I arrived at James River,” English said. “I would also like to say thank you for leaving such a positive legacy in our program.”

During the George Wythe competition, the band received the following distinctions: first place in Marching, second place in Overall, Drum Major, Percussion, and Music, and third place in Color Guard.

The band received first place in Drum Major, Color Guard, Marching, General Effect, and Overall and second place in Percussion and Music in the Cavalier Classic.

The competition at William Byrd netted the band the following distinctions: first place in Drum Major, Color Guard, Marching, General Effect, Music, and Overall and second place in Percussion.