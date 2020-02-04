Trinity Church of the Brethren on Rt. 220 north of Daleville has welcomed the Rev. Anne Mitchell as interim pastor. She has been filling the pulpit for the past two months and began her interim service on February 1.

Elizabeth (Anne) Mitchell is an ordained minister with the Church of the Brethren. She is the former pastor of the Lighthouse Church of the Brethren in Boones Mill, and completed her course of Biblical studies with CGI, certified by Brethren Academy. Along with serving on various District committees, she is also a volunteer with Carilion Hospice.

She and her husband Edward reside in Roanoke and are parents to 10 adult children and have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looks forward to being a part of Botetourt and the surrounding areas.