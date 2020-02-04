The cemetery is located on Black Magic Farm in Buchanan. It covers about half an acre and is near the Wheatland Church on the property once owned by David Moomaw.

Photos by Sean Russell, who told me there were several more indications of graves but no more markers visible.

Jeremiah Williams 1826 – 1854; son John Thomas Williams and Elizabeth Rock.

John Williams 1785 – 1886

Martha J. Williams 1829 – 1879

Elizabeth Williams 1785 – 1870; wife of John; daughter George Rock, Sr. and Eve Rinehard

Willie L. Dupree 1871 – 1872; son James R. Dupree & Hannah Eliza Williams. Hannah being the daughter of John and Elizabeth

Jeremiah and his father John’s markers are laying side by side, but the dates are illegible. From research conducted, it was found that Jeremiah Williams lived 1826 -1854 and the son of John & Elizabeth.

This cemetery photographed about 2004 was in poor condition. It is on private property so permission to go to it would be required.

If anyone can give proofs of additional burials, please contact the Botetourt Genealogy Club at doreatr@yahoo.com.

