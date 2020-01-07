Kevin Obert Nicely, 60, of 25 Graystone Drive, Daleville, formerly of Covington, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born November 11, 1959 in Alleghany County to the late Obert Theoctles Nicely and Mary Elizabeth Linkenhoker Nicely Watkins. He was a retired Jail Administrator for Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Regional Jail for over 30 years as well as a part time employee for Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. He was a member of Virginia Regional Jail Association and served as Chair of the Scholarship Committee of the Western Regional Jail Association. Kevin was a member, deacon and usher for Fincastle Baptist Church, served as Campus Coordinator for Fincastle Baptist Church-Highlands campus, and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors at Fincastle Baptist Church. He served on the Covington Planning Commission for 8 years and was a former board member of Safehomes. He was a former board member of Covington Little League and coached Little League baseball for several years. Kevin was also a former member of Kazim Shrine Club and Clifton Forge Shrine Club, and member of Kazim Clown Unit. He was a former member of the Covington Kiwanis Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Watkins; an uncle, O.L “Slick” Williams; an aunt, JoAnn Williams; mother-in-law, Mildred Marshall; fathers-in-law, Gene Seldomridge and Aaron Marshall.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Seldomridge “Patty” Nicely; a daughter, Brittany Elmore and husband, Timmy, all of Daleville; a son, Ryan Nicely and wife, Gioia of Roanoke; a sister, Lynette Reynolds and husband Bill of Covington; a sister-in-law, Pam Wise and husband Ed of Forest; a brother-in-law, Mike Seldomridge and wife Linda of Covington; four grandchildren, Mazi and Meirco Elmore, Giada and Cristiano Nicely; two step grandchildren, Tristan and Carlee Elmore; four nephews, Paul Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Aaron Reynolds and Lucas Wise; a niece, Lauren Wise; and special friend, Brian Wray.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12 noon at Fincastle Baptist Church, Fincastle with Pastor Kevin Cummings and Pastor Warren King officiating. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Covington. Pallbearers were Terry Cronk, Craig Madison, John Kessler, Mark Dunbar, Tommy Slusser, Tom Turner, Ron Mooney, Brian Wray, Joe Cucci, and Gary Keyser. The family received friends on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge and one hour prior to the service Thursday morning at Fincastle Baptist Church.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Fincastle Baptist Church Building Fund, 7330 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, 24090

