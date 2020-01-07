Bobby Lee Switzer, 73, of Fincastle, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Bobby was a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School, served in the US Navy off the Coast of Vietnam and the Mediterranean Sea, and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, John Deere tractors, his beloved granddaughter, Gretchen, and his dog, Xander. Bobby was well known coffee drinker making the circuit of Maw and Paw’s, North Star, and Brugh’s Mill Exxon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Payne and Betty Bernice Austin Switzer; and his sister, Shelva Lucas.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Lois Wood Switzer; daughter and son-in-law, Heather Lee Switzer Huffman and Donald Huffman; granddaughter, Gretchen Paige Huffman.

The family receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. His memorial service followed at 1 pm. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider the Botetourt Food Pantry, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.