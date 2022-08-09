Dee Nichols was recognized as the most recent recipient of Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow award at the August 3 meeting of the Botetourt County Rotary Club. This recognition acknowledges those individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation, the charitable arm of Rotary. Many other notable figures have been named Paul Harris Fellows, including U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, U.S. astronaut James Lovell, UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk. Pictured are Dee Nichols, right, and Scott Steele, Botetourt County Rotary Club president.