Toys 4 Bot-E-Tots 2022 Toy Drive Campaign is under way counting down to September 17 for a toy drive and poker run event. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with the campaign in a community outreach effort to bring awareness to a worthwhile cause and to assist in helping the community members provide toys to those children in need in Botetourt.

BBQ tickets are now available and can be purchased from members of the JRHS FFA and LBHS FFA, local schools resource officers, and Nellie Hayden Ward. Get tickets now. The BBQ event features center cut on-the-bone barbequed pork chops, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner rolls, and beverages. There will be limited tickets sold at the door.