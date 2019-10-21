In execution of a credit line deed of trust dated October 8, 2009 (the “Deed of Trust”), recorded in the Office of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County, Virginia, as Instrument No. 090005372, the undersigned substitute Trustees, any or all of whom may act, will offer for sale at the Botetourt County Courthouse, Main Street, Fincastle, Virginia, on November 19, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., property located at or near 10535 Lee Highway, Fincastle, Botetourt County, Virginia, which property is more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on the north side of the right of way for US Route 11, with the same S. 69° 59′ 55″ W. 210.00 feet; thence, generally with a fence line, N. 14° 29′ 43″ W. 373.12 feet to a fence post, corner to Tax Map Parcel No. 75-115; thence N. 35° 32′ 07″ W. 499.51 feet to the south side of the right of way for Interstate 81; thence with the same an arc distance of 658.81 feet on a curve to the right having a chord bearing N. 56° 43′ 37″ E., chord distance 658.67 feet; thence S. 28° 26′ 26″ E. 74.22 feet; thence S. 30° 04′ 51″ W. 342.83 feet; thence S. 13° 72′ 03″ E. 715.30 to the BEGINNING, containing 6.606 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey made by Charles R. McMurry, CLS, dated June 19, 1997, which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County, Virginia, in Deed Book 533, at Page 320, which plat is incorporated by reference as if fully set out herein.

This sale is subject to all liens, easements, restrictions, conditions, and reservations of record affecting the title to the property hereinabove described, to the extent any of them have priority over the lien of the Deed of Trust.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash. A bidder’s deposit of up to ten percent (10%) of the successful bid in cash or certified funds required. Settlement within fifteen (15) days of sale. Additional terms may be announced at the time of sale. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee’s Sale outlining additional terms of sale and settlement which will be available for review prior to the announcement of sale.

Bryson J. Hunter, F. B. Webster Day and Peter M. Pearl, Substitute Trustees

For Information Contact:

Peter M. Pearl, Esquire

ppearl@spilmanlaw.com

Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC

P.O. Box 90

Roanoke, Virginia 24002

540-512-1800 Telephone