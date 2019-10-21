In execution of a credit line deed of trust dated October 14, 2011 (the “Deed of Trust”), recorded in the Office of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County, Virginia, as Instrument No. 1103752, the undersigned substitute Trustees, any or all of whom may act, will offer for sale at the Botetourt County Courthouse, Main Street, Fincastle, Virginia, on November 19, 2019, at 10:30 o’clock a.m., property located at or near 195 Breedens Botton Way, Buchanan, Botetourt County, Virginia, which property is more particularly described as follows:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Botetourt, State of Virginia, and is described as follows:

New Tract A containing 23.903 acres on the northern side of Va. Sec. Rte. No. 614, as shown on survey dated 12 December 1992, prepared by Lumsden Associates, P.C., entitled “Plat Showing Subdivision of the Property of George W. Breeden and Dorothy R. Breeden” and recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County, Virginia, in Plat Book 17, Page 59.

LESS & EXCEPTING Tract A containing 2.264 acres as shown on plat of survey recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Plat Book 50, Page 31.

TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress and egress crossing Tract A as shown on the aforesaid plat in Plat Book 50, Page 31.

This sale is subject to all liens, easements, restrictions, conditions, and reservations of record affecting the title to the property hereinabove described, to the extent any of them have priority over the lien of the Deed of Trust.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash. A bidder’s deposit of up to ten percent (10%) of the successful bid in cash or certified funds required. Settlement within fifteen (15) days of sale. Additional terms may be announced at the time of sale. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee’s Sale outlining additional terms of sale and settlement which will be available for review prior to the announcement of sale.

Bryson J. Hunter, F. B. Webster Day and Peter M. Pearl, Substitute Trustees

For Information Contact:

Peter M. Pearl

ppearl@spilmanlaw.com

Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC P.O. Box 90

Roanoke, Virginia 24002

540-512-1800 Telephone