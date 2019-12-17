The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in November. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.

Bradley C. Abernethy to Erdie M. Trigg III, 0.936-acre lot, $219,000

Lane T. Arbogast to Frankie L. Hackworth, 2.9966 acres, $133,950

Bank of Botetourt to Reena Bhujel, lot, Botetourt Eat, $121,000

Boone Thomas, LLC to Philip S. Wise, lot, Santillane, $379,950

David E. Caldwell to James McGlothlin, 2 parcels, $330,500

Edwin O. Caldwell to Hunter A. Young, 7.535 acres, $30,000

Samuel G. Canode to Michael Vlad Charden, 4.251 acres, $365,000

Teresa Carr to John Michael Kernan, lot, Appletree Village, $240,000

Walter E. Chrisman to Jessica N. Chrisman, 2.130 acres, gift deed

Stephen K. Christenson to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, tract, $107,045.17

David W. Clark to Alise N. Newman, 10.413 acres, $239,900

Rannie A. Clifton to Dennis Zeboskey, lot, Fairview, $400,000

CMH Homes to Frank I. Rosati, no description listed, $255,190

Zandy D. DePriest to Randy D. DePriest, 2 parcels, gift deed

Cordelia Snider Dillon to Janice Dillon Gordon, 5.558-acre lot, gift deed

David W. Doyle to Eli K. Bergsten, lot, Ashley Plantation, $442,500

Ronald I. Drake Jr. to John Hoffman, tract, $37,900

Dunbar Construction to Regina A. Sale, lot, $233,000

Erbo Construction to Joe R. Peters Jr., lot, Sanderson Ridge, $347,303

Robert J. Eveland to Charles Alan Looney II, 4.82 acres, $229,500

Fannie Mae to Thomas B. Spellman, 2 parcels, $299,950

Rita J. Ferrell to Andrew R. Mioduszewski, lot, Botetourt South, $219,950

First Citizens Bank & Trust to Jeffrey Horton, 2 lots, Stratford Place, $127,800

Georg Capco Inc. to George North American Inc., 13.497 acres, $0

Rosalie H. Goad to Larry W. Newcomb, 24.484 acres, $75,000

Jon M. Gruver to Samuel L. McSherry, 7.617 acres, $290,000

Alice Beckner Hartberger to Rhonda D. Tlockowski, parcel, $0

Lee Hartzell to Jeffrey W. McMeans, 7.961 acres, Stevens Farm, $510,000

Michael L. Hodge to Scott A. Nichols, lot, Altamira, $370,000

Diron S. Hutchens to Zachary W. Caldwell, 0.426 acre, $175,000

Angel G. Jones to Katelyn Nicole Ransome, 1.428 acres, $155,500

Michael Lane to Mary Jane Nase, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $272,500

David B. MacLeod to Steve H. Park, lot, Williamsburg Estates, $332,000

Margaret S. Makool to Kimberly L. Jarrett, 0.l94 acre, $109,000

Jeffrey W. McMeans to Edwin H. Sudduth, lot, Sommersby, $409,950

Erica A. Moore to Brett Glass, 3.171 acres, $211,500

Jessica Drumheller Motley to The Cash Property Guys, lot, Knollwood, $135,000

Max A. Murray II to Grant W. Holmes, 0.819 acre, $114,950

L.C. Najjum to Andrew D. Finnicum, parcel, $152,950

Andrew Neville, Special Commissioner, to Ross W. Branstetter IV, 1.23 acres, $12,500

Sonya Austin Newkirk to Edith F. Austin, parcel, gift deed

Thomas N. O’Baugh to Tracy Lee Amonette, 3 parcels, $395,000

Joseph B. Obenshain to Robert L. Young, lot, Town of Buchanan, $40,000

Donald E. Orange to Cary A. Sykes, lot, The Orchards, $249,950

Ronnie L. Page to Ronald L. Moore, 0.707 acre, gift deed

Travis W. Palmer to Twila Palmer Hays, 0.444 acre, gift deed

Travis W. Palmer to Tyler J. Palmer, 2 parcels, gift deed

Katherine M. Phillips to Cara Kenney, lot, Troutville Townhomes, $144,950

PNC Bank to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, no description listed, $116,800

Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Federal National Mortgage Association, parcel, $49,449.36

Raymond E. Quinn to Wyllys D. Vanderwerker, lot, Peachtree Valley, $238,000

RAS Trustee Services to Federal National Mortgage Association, 3 acres, $44,600

Carrie A. Rollinson to Matthew T. Schall, 2.308-acre lot, $240,000

John S. Ronk to Elizabeth M. Rhodes, 13.313 acres, $173,000

Timothy M. Schmidt to Derek H. Dooley, lot, Apple Tree Village, $340,000

SR Investments to County Waste Southwest Virginia, 7.333 acres, $300,000

Robert F. St.Lawrence III to Gregory G. Gooden, lot, Hunters Green, $177,100

Stateson Homes to John I. Stewart, lot, Daleville Town Center, $466,180

Stateson Homes to Leon P. Ferrance, lot, Daleville Town Center, $411,865

Stateson Homes to Charles P. Heldreth Jr., lot Daleville Town Center, $406,145

Stateson Homes to Charles C. Baker, lot, Daleville Town Center, $486,335

Tam Lea, LLC to Alexander Edwin Tam, 14.13 acres, gift deed

Louis A. Tarullo to Tyler R. Kelly, 2.460 acres, $56,000

Sadie K. Tolley to Rachael L. Martin, 2 parcels, gift deed

Harold B. Wentworth to Logan W. McCloud, lot Stratford Place, $205,000

M. Christopher Wingfield to John A. Vehmeier Jr., lot, Sommersby, $430,000

Robert K. Wray to Brandon R. Sitman, 2.064 acres, $335,000

Theodore O. Yates Jr. to Gabriel R. Taylor, 0.48 acre, $140,000

Hunter A. Young to Edwin O. Caldwell, 2 parcels, gift deedå