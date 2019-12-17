The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following recent arrests:

Timothy M. Kelly, 39, of Buchanan, sodomy, December 9

Claudie M. Painter, 40, of Buchanan, sodomy, December 9

Greg L. Austin, 42, of Eagle Rock, violation of a protective order, trespassing, property damage, December 11

Cody A. Young Sr., 34, of Fincastle, domestic assault, December 11

Travis M. Dalton, 26, of Troutville, manufacturing, selling or distributing marijuana, possession of a Schedule drug, December 12

Travis W. Jett, 31, of Roanoke, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor, producing child pornography, December 13

Clifford C. Crain, 57, of Fincastle, driving under the influence, December 14

Fuquan A. Goode, 29, of Vinton, possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice, December 15

Penny S. Forrest, 40, of Roanoke, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice, December 15

Brandi N. Wilkins, 34, of Catawba, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule drug, December 15