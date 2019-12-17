The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following recent arrests:
- Timothy M. Kelly, 39, of Buchanan, sodomy, December 9
- Claudie M. Painter, 40, of Buchanan, sodomy, December 9
- Greg L. Austin, 42, of Eagle Rock, violation of a protective order, trespassing, property damage, December 11
- Cody A. Young Sr., 34, of Fincastle, domestic assault, December 11
- Travis M. Dalton, 26, of Troutville, manufacturing, selling or distributing marijuana, possession of a Schedule drug, December 12
- Travis W. Jett, 31, of Roanoke, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, use of a computer to solicit a minor, producing child pornography, December 13
- Clifford C. Crain, 57, of Fincastle, driving under the influence, December 14
- Fuquan A. Goode, 29, of Vinton, possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice, December 15
- Penny S. Forrest, 40, of Roanoke, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice, December 15
- Brandi N. Wilkins, 34, of Catawba, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule drug, December 15