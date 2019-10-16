Editor:

Did you know that October 16 is National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day? Observed annually on the third Wednesday of October, National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day celebrates the invaluable work being done by chambers of commerce nationwide to strengthen the economy, business community, and local enterprises of all sizes.

Since its beginnings in 1945, the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce has grown along with Botetourt County and today plays a significant role in the promotion and development of the county. Originally the Chamber was started as a membership organization comprised primarily of Botetourt County citizens and a few county businesses. The composition of the organization has evolved over the years to its present makeup, which is primarily businesses throughout Botetourt and the Roanoke Valley. Current membership in the Chamber is over 300 businesses and individuals.

The Chamber essentially focuses on three areas. First, providing services and programs to its members. This includes keeping its membership informed of local, regional and national issues of importance to the county, representing the interests of the membership on these issues, and sponsoring various programs for members, such as business seminars and workshops, political forums and networking events. The Chamber also offers its services and resources to new business members by assisting with the promotion of the businesses in any way possible.

The second area involves the promotion of tourism throughout the county, in addition to providing information to prospective residents. The Chamber serves as a resource for information by publishing and distributing material that promotes the county. Botetourt Living, a high-quality, magazine-format, full-color publication serves as Botetourt’s primary marketing and welcoming tool for incoming businesses, tourists and residents.

Finally, the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce plays a major role in Botetourt County, working with county officials as well as the office of Economic Development to continue to expand and enhance its services and programs to respond to the needs of its members, citizens of the county and surrounding communities.

How can you support your Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce? First, join! Second, get involved in networking opportunities, such as our upcoming Halloween Party, Young Professionals activities, Circle of Business Influence networking groups and more (check our events page). You can also support us by being on a committee that helps to plan the great functions that we host. Finally, we can always use the assistance of volunteers. We can use storytellers (writers), office assistance, help at events and ambassadors.

Please visit our website, BotetourtChamber.com and learn more! And if you happen to be a future member, hit that “Join” button at the top and help us all grow together!

Grant Holmes, Executive Director

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce