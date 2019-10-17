On October 4, 2019, Doug Proffit, 75, of Roanoke lost his fight with cancer. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Doug was born in Roanoke on September 20, 1944 to Josephine Pratt Proffit and Ernest Munroe Proffit. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Sheila Johnson Proffit; son, Travis Bateman (Michelle), of Travelers Rest, S.C.; son, Peyton Proffit (Courtney), of Greer, S.C.; brother, Don Proffit (Annette) of Roanoke; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hal and Lee Johnson of Alexandria,. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ethan, Owen, and Justin Bateman, Connor and AnnaPaige Proffitt; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Zachariah; niece and nephew, Robin and Thomas Proffit; nephew, Mitch Johnson (Tara, Quincy and Miles); niece, Leslie Johnson (Lukasz and Silas); one very special aunt, Betty Proffit Mann; one very special friend, Peggy Templeton, and many faithful cousins.

In April 1963, Doug enlisted in the Navy. He served as a Yeoman on the Destroyer, the USS John R. Pierce DD753. Doug received an Honorable Discharge as a Yeoman 1st class in October 1969. Following his Navy career, Doug worked for Graybar Electric Company where he remained an award winning employee for 42 years, retiring in 2012. After retirement he worked part time for the Botetourt County Recreation Department and Drug Free Sport/Affordable On Site.

Doug also served as a faithful volunteer for the James River High School athletic department for over 35 years. His family requests that in honor of Doug’s great giving spirit, that you offer a donation to James River High School Athletics, 9906 Springwood Road, Buchanan, 24066 or to a charity of the your choice. He loved his James River family so very much.

A celebration of Doug’s life was held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The Rev. Marina Gopadze officiated. Interment was private. The family received friends from 4-7 p.m. last Monday at Simpson Funeral Home.