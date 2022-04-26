By Matt de Simone

The Eagle Rock Library recently held a “Plant and Seed Swap.” Visitors got to trade plants and seeds and learned more about gardening throughout the event. The library encouraged visitors to bring plants, cuttings, or seeds they would be willing to share and swap with other attendees.

“This is the first time we presented a ‘plant swap,'” Eagle Rock Branch Manager Jaime Duval said when asked about the event. “Pre-COVID, our Friends of the Library volunteer group held a plant sale that went really well. Our programming team thought a garden event with a plant swap might appeal to our community.”

The plant and seed swap was the first event presented by the Eagle Rock Library since the start of the pandemic. Visitors enjoyed the sunshine and were excited to begin their spring gardening season by learning about healthy gardening.

The Botetourt 4-H Honey Club provided information on bees, pollination, and uses of honey. Bruce Ingram, a local author of young adult novels, brought a few selections for visitors to purchase. The Salem Library’s Teresa Baga brought the Spring 2022 Flower Seed catalog, assorted seeds, and adaptive gardening tools. Participants were allowed to take seeds home to plant. Then, once their fully grown plants produce seeds, they can return those seeds for other people to use.

Mountain Castles Soil & Water’s Abby Pierson presented a water barrel workshop for attendees. These rain barrels collect water better to mitigate erosion and harvest water for gardens or livestock. Mountain Castles partnered with Clean Valley Council, which connected Mountain Castles with Coca-Cola, which provided the barrels. Participants brought their materials, like faucets and spigots, to build their barrels.

“I’m hoping we can expand (this event) in future years,” Duval added.

To learn more about upcoming events at Botetourt County Libraries, visit https://www.botetourtva.gov/Calendar.aspx.