The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office recently posted on its Facebook page about the patrol vehicles’ all-new graphics scheme. The vehicles will soon have a black and white color scheme and will feature printed reflective vinyl for a highly visible professional and modern image.

The traditional black and white color scheme on patrol vehicles is a widely recognized symbol of law enforcement, making it easily recognizable to the public as a police vehicle. The mere presence of a patrol vehicle in an area has been proven effective in reducing crime and traffic incidents. The Sheriff’s Office still marks the majority of the patrol fleet for this reason. The new patrol vehicles will be highly visible and deployed to deter crime. The design simply stated represents law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office will be introducing the new Ford Police Interceptor Utilities with the new black and white paint scheme over the next few months, beginning in April. As manufacturers stopped producing police sedans, the Sheriff’s Office was forced to move to Ford Police Interceptor Utilities Vehicles (SUVs). The new design will be phased in as older patrol vehicles are replaced and rotated out of service during yearly vehicle acquisitions.

“Like any other business or company, we want to portray a professional and modern image,” said Sheriff Matt Ward. “The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is an accredited agency that serves an incredibly supportive community and strives to meet the expectations of those we serve. We want those services to be highly visible.”

Members of the department collaborated on the look, design, and new style of the patrol vehicles. The new design is also budget-friendly, with a cost savings of approximately $300 per vehicle.