Elizabeth “Betty” Poff, 72, of Botetourt County, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

Betty was born July 27, 1947 in Roanoke and was the daughter of the late Lewis Clark and Harriet Saum Summers. She lived in Botetourt all of her life.

Betty was a dedicated “Green Person” and was head of and involved in all aspects of Girl Scouts in Botetourt County. She enjoyed reading, her dogs, flowers and the beach.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two very special people: Mamaw and Paw Paw. She is survived by her husband, Maurice H. Poff; son, James Poff of Bedford; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and PJ Mundy of Buchanan, and Sharon and John Park of Roanoke; grandchildren, Heather (Josh) Jennelle of Vinton, and Zachary Mundy of Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Jase and Wyatt; and beloved grand-dog, Riley.

Betty’s family received friends 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 29 at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline, 3663 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, 24019. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.