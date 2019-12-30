On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, A. Leon Tomblin, 81, of Botetourt County, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Ethel Gray Tomblin; his wife of 48 years, Jenny Lynn Levi Tomblin; brother and sister-in-law, Lambert and Virginia Tomblin; sister-in-law, Norma Lou Ashby Tomblin; and many beloved pets.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Tucker Tomblin; son, Leonard Scott Tomblin and wife, Laura Anne Tomblin; brothers, Leroy Tomblin, and Mickey Tomblin and wife, Stephanie Tomblin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Additional survivors include Marilyn’s family, son, John and Susan Tucker; grandchildren, Matthew Armstrong and wife, Elana, Ilene and Rob Matamoros, Stacie Armstrong and Julia Tucker; and great-grandson, Brogan Armstrong.

As a teenager, Leon, along with his dad and brother, organized the first Little League baseball program in Clarke County. The program is still flourishing today. At Clarke County High School, Leon excelled in three sports and was inducted into their sports Hall of Fame. He was awarded a football scholarship to Virginia Tech becoming a member of the Clairborne Boys and graduated in 1961. While at Virginia Tech, Leon was selected to the All Southern Conference Academic All-American Team. His love of sports began early and carried throughout his life.

After graduation, Leon taught at Jefferson High School in Roanoke prior to beginning his banking career in Winchester. This career brought him back to Roanoke to open First National Bank in 1974. After successfully opening the bank, he joined First Virginia (BB&T) where he retired in 2003 as Executive Vice President.

Leon was an active member of Fincastle Presbyterian Church serving on the Personnel Committee, as a member of the Session and Chairman of the Endowment Committee.

As a loyal supporter of Virginia Tech, Leon was a member of the Monogram Club, the Hokie Club and due to his philanthropic endeavors, was inducted into the UT Prosim Society. He fully supported Virginia Tech events until his illness prevented his attendance. Leon loved golf and enjoyed participating with friends, Ron, Bob and Mike.

A Memorial Service was conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, at Fincastle Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. David Dickerson, D. Min., officiating.