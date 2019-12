The Quilty Pleasures sewing group in Eagle Rock delivered handmade stockings filled with needed toiletries and food products to the retired veterans at Cave Creek Assisted Living in Troutville.

The ladies hoped they brought some Christmas cheer to honor these retired veterans. From left are: front, Paula Bryant, Amy Baker, Marie Merchant, Barbara Fattaleh, Loretta Caldwell and Pat Haymaker; back, Sara Britt, Maryanne Solan and Grace Alexander. Not pictured, Treva Campbell, Judy Baldwin, Judy Reed and Charlotte Cockrell.

