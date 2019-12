A piano recital was given on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, featuring the Piano Studio of Anna Preston. Pictured are Ned Diviney, Olivia Davidson, Julia Misicko, Abigail Scroggins, Allison Scroggins, Michael Scroggins, Davis Cooper, Medhi Ebrahimi, Holly Weddle, Macy Weddle, Adair Diviney, Sara Jane Scroggins, Ailidh Knox, Elena Preston, Joy Knox and Mazi Elmore.

