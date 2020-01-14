Christiansburg High School will host the annual “Big Blue Classic” wrestling tournament over two days this weekend. Close to 30 schools are expected to compete, including Lord Botetourt and James River, in 32-man brackets with teams coming from West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky including most of the top local schools.

The tournament will begin Friday at 12:30 p.m. with preliminary championship rounds followed by consolation rounds through consolation quarters and championship quarters. It picks back up on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with championship semis and more consolation matches. The championship round is estimated to begin at 6 p.m.

Lord Botetourt celebrated “Senior Night” last week as the Cavaliers hosted Northside and Patrick Henry in Daleville. The Cavaliers beat Northside, 53-20, and downed PH, 45-30.

Winning against Northside were Brogan Shutts, Colin Sell, Anthony Martin, Nicholas Young, Sam Francis, Noah Shephard, Conner Shiflett, Anson DeGeorgis, Cole McCray and Trey Saunders won by forfeit.

Winners in the PH match included McCray, Sell, Robert Anderson, Trent Gallimore, Francis, Shephard, Spencer Shiflett and Titus Hopkins.

James River competed in the Western Albemarle Duals last weekend in Crozet. The Knights squared off in the 16-team duals form tournament and finished the day with a third place finish out of 16 teams, which was a school best for the program since attending the Western Albemarle Duals.

James River beat William Monroe, a Class 3 school, in the first round by a score of 45-36. In the second round the Knights squared off against Lynchburg power Class 3 Brookville High School and defeated the Bees in a close ultimate tie-breaker match. This was a first for the Knights’ wrestling program.

The third round squared the Knights off against Class 3A Spotswood High School for the pool championship advancement. The Knights led Spotswood by merely one point, 37-36, going into the final match with heavyweight Levi Walker against Spotswood’s Conahan. Walker pulled off a 3-0 victory in his match as River won the team match by a score of 40-36.

The Knights then took on host Western Albemarle High School in the semi-finals and dropped the match 51-30, dropping them to the third place match bout. The Knights wrestled Albemarle High School for the third place match and commandeered a 58-24 victory to secure third place.

“It was a long day of wrestling,” said River coach Bobby Stewart. “The guys performed well. I was really shocked, happy shocked, to see the performances on the mat.”

Chase Cuddy, Hunter Forbes, and Walker all went undefeated on the day.

“These guys are getting better by the week,” said Stewart. “I want to give a shout to Hunter Forbes for his performance on the day. I felt he had the most successful day beating a 3A state placer from Spotswood, Michael Broadcap, and defeating Brookville’s Shaun Johnson helping secure the team win. Hunter will surprise you. I hope he keeps his pace as we approach the post season and I look for him to do well in the 145-pound weight class.”

Riverheads won the duals tournament in dominant fashion.

“I really felt we should have placed second,” said Stewart. “I do not believe we are in a position to beat Riverheads but we definitely should have beaten Western Albemarle.”