The Lord Botetourt and James River swimmers were included among 16 teams competing in the All-Timesland Swim Meet at the Gator Center in Roanoke last Saturday. The meet is one of the biggest in the area for the high school season.

Many of the James River swim team members had personal best times during the meet. Highlights from the meet were Sydney Wilson finishing 5th overall in the 100 Butterfly while Caleb Meador finished 14th overall in the 200 Freestyle. The Boy’s 200 Free Relay Team of Caleb Meador, Cole Barger, Isaac Bell, Owen Marshall, finished 17th overall in their event. Other strong performance were demonstrated by Megan Cox, Ellie Holter, Mackenzie Alford, and Nathan Etzler, all in the 100 Backstroke.

The Lord Botetourt girls team finished seventh in the meet with 111 points. Scoring for the girls were Kate Cross with 16 points with a 12th place finish in the 100 free and 7th in the 100 breast; Hannah Dillon with 1 point for her 16th place finish in the 100 fly; Sophie Rakes with 13 points for 8th place in 50 free and 15th in 100 free; Kate Ryan with 12 points for 7th place in 100 back; and Madelynn Sprouse with 19 points for 7th in 500 free and 9th in 100 breast. Cross, Ryan, Sprouse, and Rakes finished 6th in the 400 relay and 7th in the 200 IM relay.

The boys team finished with 23 points. Cooper Dehr earned 12 points with an 11th place finish in both the 100 fly and the 100 back, and James Lively earned 11 points with an 8th place finish in the 100 free.

Lord Botetourt also hosted a meet against Franklin County and Carroll County at the Botetourt YMCA last week. The girls won both meets and the boys beat Carroll but lost Franklin.

In girls’ competition, the Lady Cavs swept all three relays. Miranda Kirtley finished second in the 200 free, while Isabelle Fletcher took third and also dropped -2.26 seconds, and Madison Oxley finished fourth. Madelynn Sprouse, Sophie Rakes, and Taylor Lisle each swam the 200 IM for the first time this season and finished first, third and fourth, respectively.

The Lady Cavs also swept the 50 free with Katie Cross, Hannah Dillion, and Hattie Butler finishing first, second, and third. In 100 fly Kate Ryan, Rakes, and Keeley McNamara finished second, third and fourth. Hannah Dillion won the 100 freestyle, while Fletcher took fourth place. Sprouse won the 500 freestyle and Lisle finished fourth. Kirtley, Cross, and Ryan finished first, third, and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Butler took fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

In boys competition, Cooper Dehr, Griffin Davidson, James Lively, and Jacob Hodnett won both the 200 IM relay and the 200 free relay. Davidson finished third in the 200 freestyle and second in the 100 breast. Lively and Dehr finished second and third in the 200 IM, Hodnett took third in the 50 freestyle. Dehr and Lively finished first and second in the 100 fly. Aiden Jones and Hodnett took fourth and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Evan Poff finished fifth in the 500 free and the 100 breast. Aiden Jones took fourth in the 100 backstroke.

The Cavaliers will host William Byrd on Thursday of this week. James River will be hosting a home meet on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at Botetourt YMCA against Radford, Glenvar, Parry McCluer, and Wytheville.

On Friday, River will travel to Wytheville Community Center to compete Wytheville County High School Invitational at 6 p.m.

