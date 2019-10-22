The James River Knights were a quarter away from sure elimination from a spot in the Virginia High School League football playoffs when they caught lightning in a bottle. The Knights kept their playoff hopes alive by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 28-13 win in Springwood.

River is battling to stay alive in the playoff race, and the Knights know they have to run the table to have a chance. At 4-4 they’re 11th ranked and the top eight go, but they have a chance to make it if they can beat Floyd and Giles to close out the season. However, a loss to Carroll last week would have killed any chance the Knights had, and things were looking bleak when they trailed 13-7 after three quarters.

And then the worm turned. Addison McCaleb scored on a six-yard pass from Dyllan McAllister with 9:14 on the clock and Austin Powell’s kick gave the Knights their first lead since early in the game at 14-13. Kevin Austin’s interception led to a touchdown by McAllister on a 14-yard run at 7:06, and McAllister iced the game on a five-yard run to account for the final score.

“We controlled the time of possession in the second half,” said River coach Tim Jennings. “We made a couple adjustments on the offensive line and that made a big difference.”

River had the ball for over 16 of the 24 minutes in the second half, and when the Cavaliers had the ball the Knights’ defense did a great job of keeping Carroll from extending the lead.

“I thought our defense played really well,” said Jennings.

Levi Walker had nine total tackles to lead River, including two for losses. Kevin Theimer had seven tackles and McCaleb and Logan Campbell had six each. Austin had the big fourth quarter interception.

On offense, McAllister ran the ball 12 times for 64 yards and was 11 for 19 passing for 126 yards. He ran for two scores and threw for another.

Hunter Forbes had 49 yards rushing on 26 carries and he scored River’s first touchdown on a one yard run. Austin had six receptions for 52 yards and Khalique White caught two passes for 30.

The win got River back to the .500 mark at 4-4 with two games to go. This Friday will be the last home game as River plays host to Floyd County.

