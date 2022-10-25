On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County sheriff deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

Botetourt County detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.

The body of the female victim was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The office of the medical examiner identified the victim as Elizabeth Hensley of Roanoke.

Detectives have been working closely with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the High-Tech Crimes Division to determine the circumstances surrounding Hensley’s death, including following leads that have involved multiple jurisdictions. Certain details and updates crucial to this investigation have not been made public to protect the integrity of the investigation and to provide privacy for the victim’s family. Detectives working this case have found the crime, though horrific, was not a random act, and the public should not be deterred from their daily activities.

Detectives continue to request that anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.

The media contact for this incident is Deputy David Moyer. He can be reached at:

dmoyer@botetourtva.gov or (540) 928-2260.

