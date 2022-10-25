By Matt de Simone

For the 30th year, citizens of the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas are asked to take a stand against drug use and risky behaviors through the observance of Red Ribbon Week (RRW).

RAYSAC (Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare requested the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors to proclaim October 23-October 31 as Red Ribbon Week. The board approved the request presented by Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe at the September 27 Board of Supervisors meeting in Daleville.

Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS) and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office together hold events at schools this week which includes a visit from a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) helicopter.

Last week, Breckinridge Elementary School kicked off the week of events held at Botetourt County schools. Students and staff had the chance to interact with members of the Office, Botetourt K-9s, and the DEA.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office, K9 unit, and DEA will visit other schools later this week.

The remaining schedule of Red Ribbon Week events at the elementary schools is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 27 at Colonial Elementary from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 at Greenfield Elementary from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Since its beginning in 1985, the Red Ribbon campaign has touched the lives of millions of people around the world. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families.

Some of the other events scheduled for the Roanoke Valley include:

Participation of elementary, middle, and high schools in awareness campaigns using this year’s theme “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free!” This will be an opportunity for schools to raise awareness about the dangers of and health risks associated with substance abuse.

RAYSAC will sponsor valley-wide RRW contests and awards for schools, with in school trophy celebrations with the winners to celebrate their programs.

To learn more about Red Ribbon Week, visit https://www.redribbon.org/.