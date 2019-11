Buchanan Elementary’s Science Club became engineers for the afternoon when they were given the challenge of designing and constructing a tower made entirely of spaghetti noodles. Teams worked relentlessly for 20 minutes using only one large marshmallow, 24 inches of masking tape, 18 inches of string, and 20 spaghetti noodles. At the end of the time, the team with the tallest free-standing tower won. The winning team of Caroline Church, Lydia Jones and Kendall Aaron built a 20-inch tower.

Inco-Check