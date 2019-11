American Legion Post 240’s monthly meeting will be conducted at the VFW Hall on Rt. 220, Daleville, on Thursday, Nov. 7. Social hour is held from 6-7 p.m. The meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m. and usually last one hour.

All honorably discharged veterans and present members are urged to attend. Also, members are reminded that 2020 dues of $35 need to be paid as soon as possible.