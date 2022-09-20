September is Library Card Sign-up Month when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join in reminding everyone to let their imagination sing at the library.

Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, philanthropist Idina Menzel and her sister, author, and educator Cara Mentzel join ALA and libraries nationwide as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina describes a library card as “a little card that goes a loud way.”

Libraries offer far more than books, both online and in library buildings. “A public library provides the fuel for a curious, creative, connected community,” says Botetourt County Director of Libraries Julie Phillips. A library card provides free access to books and audiobooks in all formats, movies, puzzles, board games, telescopes, learning kits, seed library, online courses, in-person events, research tools, computers and wifi, office services (like print, scan, fax, and laminate), test proctoring, notary public, take-and-make activity kits, reading and activity challenges, meeting spaces, local history rooms, coffee bars, and more.

In addition, thanks to membership in the Roanoke Valley Libraries consortium, all Botetourt residents have access to collections at Roanoke County, Roanoke City, and Salem libraries at no cost. Items can be delivered for free to any library branch in the consortium, including a self-service pickup location at the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville.

“A public library is one of the few places where you can hang out or hold meetings for free or take classes in-person and online for free,” Phillips notes. “It’s a safe space to explore and discuss ideas without fear or judgment. It’s a place where you can connect with people you wouldn’t normally interact with, both in person and through books. It’s a place where people come for help finding the best washing machine, planting their first garden, understanding current events, and hot topics, or learning how to send an email. We’re here to help people learn, grow, and share in Botetourt. No matter your situation in life, you’re welcome here.”

Sign up for a temporary e-card online at www.bocolibraries.info. Please visit Botetourt County Library branches to pick up a library card this month and find out what Botetourt libraries have to offer the community.