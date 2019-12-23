By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

Ronnie Sprinkle has served as sheriff of Botetourt County for the last 20 years. He’s set to retire on December 31.

To commemorate his many years as sheriff, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors presented him with a proclamation and watch last Thursday.

In addition to his time as sheriff, he served the county for 11 years as a deputy.

“During his tenure, Sheriff Sprinkle helped to grow the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office into a superior, full-service law enforcement agency, expanding services, increasing deputy salaries, and ensuring the public’s safety throughout the county,” the proclamation reads. “Sheriff Sprinkle is respected by his colleagues for his leadership, passion, and vision to provide the highest level of law enforcement and public safety service to the county.”

The proclamation notes that Sprinkle helped oversee the partnership with Craig County to build and operate the Botetourt/Craig Counties Public Safety Building. Additionally, it notes that under his guidance, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has achieved accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

“The county’s and sheriff’s office staff and the county’s citizens gratefully acknowledge his experience, knowledge, and dedication to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office,” the proclamation reads.

Sprinkle, a Republican, will be succeeded by sheriff-elect Matt Ward, who is also a Republican.