By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapsers.com

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors recognized Rodney Spickard, the outgoing commissioner of the revenue for the county, last Thursday at its monthly meeting with a proclamation.

Spickard has served as the Botetourt County Commissioner of the Revenue since January 2011. During his time in office, he helped oversee the county’s 2016 and 2020 general property reassessments.

“During his tenure, Commissioner Spickard has provided fair and unwavering service to the citizens and businesses of Botetourt County for real estate and personal property assessments, tax return preparation, business licenses, community education, and myriad other requests,” the proclamation reads. “Commissioner Spickard is respected by his colleagues for his leadership, passion, and vision to provide the highest level of service to the county and his staff. The county, its citizens, and the commissioner of the revenue’s staff gratefully acknowledge the dedication and experience of Commissioner Spickard.”

Spickard, a Republican, will leave office on December 31. He will be succeeded by Chris Booth, who is also a Republican.