The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed the Carter Bank & Trust on US 460 in Botetourt County on Thursday, Nov. 7. A white male or very light skinned Hispanic man entered the bank at approximately 4:35 p.m., displayed a semi-auto handgun and demanded money. He then let the area in an Infinity G35 silver sedan (2003 to 2008) with an undisclosed amount of money. The driver may have been a white female with dark hair.

The suspect was described as wearing black-rimmed glasses and a hat, and may have small tattoos under each eye. He is believed to be in his 30s to 40s, 5’8” to 6’ and is slightly heavy set.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Any information may be forwarded to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631 or email at ddillow@botetourtva.gov.