Sirens & Salutes, a local non-profit organization who perform community services to veterans and emergency workers in the area, delivered food to the Read Mountain, Troutville, Fincastle, and Buchanan Fire Departments, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Police barracks in Natural Bridge on Super Bowl Sunday. Pictured below are founders Bill and Cindy Price delivering food to local fire departments and police officers alongside their children, Gavin and Keegan.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report