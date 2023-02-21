The Tuesday Morning Club met at Troutville Brethren Church with 12 members and one guest on Feb 14. Ruby Taylor called the meeting to order, Mary Furr was hostess and had devotions. Dot Hillard won the hostess gift. Nancy Waddell read minutes and Faye Kessler gave treasure report. The February project was bingo game prizes for the Brian Center. The club’s March project will be donations to county high schools for after prom parties. The Tuesday Morning Club will also make goody bags for veterans at Cave Creek. Game prizes were won by Pam Obenchain and Gale Webb. Guests are welcome to join the club on second Tuesday each month.

~ Submitted by Nancy Waddell