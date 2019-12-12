Mary Frances Booth Smith, 71, of Buchanan, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Frances was a loving wife, mother, and adoring grandmother to eight. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon David Booth and Mary Jane Kathleen Campbell Landes Booth Watkins; sisters, Bertie, Janie, Janice, Louise, and Sally; and brothers, Joseph, Samuel, Pete, Frankie, Bill and Bob.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Gary Wayne Smith; daughters, Lori Anne (Rob) Speck of Buchanan and Belinda Heather (Nathan) Scott of Roanoke; son, William Howard, II (Wendy) Smith of Buchanan; eight grandchildren, Angel, Jacob, and Caleb Speck, Averi (Willis) Smith Greenstreet, Emmy and Gary Smith II, Logan and Kendall Scott; sister, Shirley (George) Ray; numerous nephews and nieces; and her fur-baby, JoJo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Jerome Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery~Buchanan. The family received friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. 540-254-3000 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

Inco-Check