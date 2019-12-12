Lillian Marie Toliver, 76, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

She was born in West Virginia on February 13, 1943 to the late Thomas and Catherine Knight. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, George Toliver; son, William Toliver, and brother, James Knight.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Alfred Starkey; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Sabrina Toliver, Michael Toliver, Thomas Toliver; sisters, Doris Jackson and Christine Birdow; brother-in-law, Lawrence Toliver and wife, Clarice; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Funeral services will be at held 12 noon Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lapsley’s Run Baptist Church with Rev. Broady officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com 540-254-3000