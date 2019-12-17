William Garland Smith, 76, of Glasgow passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. William was the son of the late Cecil Edward Smith and Nelva Keffer Smith. Mr. Smith served his country in the US Army. He was also a retired truck driver.

Besides his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Chittum Smith.

A graveside service will be conducted at Green Hill Cemetery on Saturday, December 21, at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Galen Combs officiating.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home, Buena Vista.